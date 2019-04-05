Front Page

Post News

Lifeliners team with Guard to execute aerial deliveries

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – In combat, logistic resources are arguably the most important assets needed to sustain Soldiers. “Beans and bullets” is a common Army phrase used for decades that puts a special emphasis behind the importance of logisticians and their capabilities.

Proper nutrition keeps fitness goals on track

The Fort Campbell Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center stand ready to help Fort Campbell community members obtain fitness and weight-loss goals in the New Year.

Post Sports

SOLDIER SPORTS: Bowling kingpins

SOLDIER SPORTS: Bowling kingpins

Kingpins of the Fort Campbell Morale, Welfare and Recreation Battalion Bowling Tournament are Team 1 of the 184th Ordnance Battalion, 52nd Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal). Team 1 won 14 games and knocked down 10,148 total pins.

e-Edition

Post Life

Special Sections