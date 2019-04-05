Front Page
Post News
BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – In combat, logistic resources are arguably the most important assets needed to sustain Soldiers. “Beans and bullets” is a common Army phrase used for decades that puts a special emphasis behind the importance of logisticians and their capabilities.
Capt. Kristoffer Sibbaluca I 101st cab
The Fort Campbell Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center stand ready to help Fort Campbell community members obtain fitness and weight-loss goals in the New Year.
Post Sports
For the first time in its history, Fort Campbell High School has an all-girls wrestling team. The team consists of 12 female wrestlers.
wrestling
Fort Campbell Sports
Kingpins of the Fort Campbell Morale, Welfare and Recreation Battalion Bowling Tournament are Team 1 of the 184th Ordnance Battalion, 52nd Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal). Team 1 won 14 games and knocked down 10,148 total pins.
e-Edition
Program Executive officer for simulation, training and instrumentation: TC3X mannequin to help aid training
FORT BENNING, Ga. – Personnel from the office of the Program Executive Officer for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation recently brought new, technologically advanced medical training mannequins to the post to increase the realism of medical trauma training and ultimately to save lives a…
YAVORIV, Ukraine – Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard, deployed to Ukraine celebrated Thanksgiving Nov. 22 with multinational service members at the Yavoriv Combat Training Center.